Abraham Lincoln had said, “Always bear in mind that your own resolution to succeed is more important than any other.” It is important because our resolution is our aspiration to become a better human being for a better tomorrow. This is the driving force of evolution that has taken us from slave society to feudal society and from police states to welfare states.

Our resolutions are not just confined to the New Year. As a matter of fact, we take resolutions on our birthday, on a special day or just on any other day on so many issues like we will replace negative thoughts with positive ones, intoxicants with fresh water, idle time with a pastime and so on. It is because of our aspiration to strive for the highest standards, we have been scaling new heights of swifter, higher, and stronger to blossom over the years.

Researchers have produced new DNA evidence that almost certainly confirms “Out of Africa” theory of human evolution that all of us stem from a single group of Homo Sapiens. After originating in Africa 150,000 years ago, our ancestors began spreading throughout Eurasia 60,000 years ago to seek food after experiencing a “quantum leap in thinking”.

We dare say that 2,000 generations ago, our ancestors could not help but to move out of Africa to satisfy their aspirations that they felt so strongly about after having experienced a “quantum leap in thinking”. It had opened, as it were, a new horizon in their minds which can be described in the words of Tagore, “Fountain awakened from its dream”.

Sri Aurobindo had once said, “The spiritual aspiration is innate in man; for he is, unlike the animal, aware of imperfection and limitation and feels that there is something to be attained beyond what he now is …”

SUJIT DE

India

Related