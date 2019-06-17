Cairo

Egypt’s ousted president Mohammed Morsi on Monday collapsed during a court session and died, state television reported.

State TV reported that the 67-year-old was attending a session in his trial on espionage charges when he blacked out and then died. His body was taken to a hospital, it said. “He was speaking before the judge for 20 minutes then became very animated and fainted. He was quickly rushed to the hospital where he later died,” a judicial source said.

Morsi, who was affiliated with Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood was elected president in 2012 in the country’s first free elections following the ouster a year before of longtime leader Hosni Mubarak. —AP