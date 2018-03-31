Our sole agenda is selfless service of people: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that every tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-N government is filled with the golden principles of public service, honesty, trust and transparency. We have, in fact, spent a lifetime in the journey of public service, he added. On the other side, those who have showed worst performance in their province have tried to hoodwink the people by speaking lies.

The sit-in group has conspired to stop the journey of public service, he said. Imran Niazi has lost his creditability in the public by speaking lies and continued indulgence in baseless allegations. He, rather, has set a world-record of taking U-turns, he said. Our life and death is meant for Pakistan and we will continue to serve the nation till the last breath of our lives, said Shahbaz Sharif.

Talking to a delegation of PML-N in London today, the Chief Minister said that an attempt was made to obstruct the process of national development and prosperity of the people through sit-ins, adding that due to stubbornness and obstinacy of these elements, people had to bear great losses as a result of delay in the development projects.

Had these elements realized facts in the larger national interest, the nation that was already facing troubles, would have taken some sigh of relief. These elements have committed great cruelty with the nation for the sake of their personal interests.

He said the elements opposing the nation will have to face the wrath of the people in the elections of 2018. He said the politics of deceit, anarchy and baseless allegations has damaged the national interest and observed that prioritizing the personal interests over national interests is a cruel joke with the people. Those who got their loans worth billions of rupees waived off, today how they are talking about eliminating corruption, inquired Shahbaz Sharif.

The politics of transparency and public service has always defeated mendacity and the politics of deceit. He said that conscious people have rejected the elements involved in sit-ins and making records of corruption in the past and they will do so in future as well.

He observed that it is the need of the hour to eliminate the politics based on falsehood, chaos and baseless allegations.

Pakistan belongs to all of us and we will have to work collectively to move it forward. He said that energy crisis, sagging economy and ruined institutions are the gifts of past corrupt rulers who mercilessly plundered the hard-earned money of the poor and made a dacoity on their rights.