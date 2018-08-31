Our policy is not personal like that of Nawaz Sharif: Fawad

ISLAMABAD : Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday asserted that the policy of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is not personal like the one adopted by Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking to newsmen outside Parliament House in Islamabad, Fawad maintained that for the first time in history all the institutions are on the same page.

He stressed that Pakistan wants peace and not war with India whereas both the countries have to fight against poverty and ignorance.

Fawad reiterated that cancellation of blasphemous caricature contest in Netherlands is a diplomatic success of Pakistan.

Pakistan responded to the development in close coordination with Turkey and other members of the OIC, he added. The minister, however, maintained that there was a need for a global strategy to tackle such issues and situation.

He said that only a handful of elements in the West create fissures by raising such issues repeatedly. The minister stated that majority of people in the Western world including Government of Netherlands were against blasphemous caricature.

Such controversies injure sentiments of over two billion Muslims and therefore, laws should be framed against such actions, he added.

Fawad pronounced that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Foreign Minister to raise the issue at the UN.

