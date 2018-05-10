Our people being silenced with military might: Gilani

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has cautioned people of Jammu and Kashmir against the divide-and-rule policy of pro-India politicians and stressed unity among all those pursuing the sacred mission of freedom.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Almighty Allah is the only Guardian and He only can save us from this turmoil and testing time.” He asked the people to repose faith in Almighty Allah and seek refuge in Him only as “this will definitely infuse spirits and rejuvenate our will power against all brutalities and hardships we face while pursuing pious and sacred mission”.

The APHC Chairman expressed concern over continuous bloodbath in South Kashmir and said that people of occupied Kashmir were being silenced with military might.

He paid rich tributes to teenager Sufail Ahmed Butt who succumbed to his injuries while battling for life at SMHS Hospital in Srinagar on Tuesday. Sufail was injured in the firing of the Indian troops on protesters during a cordon and search operation in Shopian on Sunday.

“Our youth lay their lives to end the age-old slavery of their nation and putting a huge responsibility on our shoulders to honour these sacrifices and take the movement to its logical end,” Syed Ali Gilani said.

Despite using arbitrary measures and turning Jammu and Kashmir into a battle field, Indian authorities have failed to break our resolve, he said, adding that since past seven decades, hundreds and thousands of people were killed by the troops.

Voicing serious concern over the spree of killings, the octogenarian leader said, “The policy of oppression can’t deter people from pursuing the sacred movement.” He appealed to world human rights organisations, OIC and Pakistan to raise their voice and come to the rescue of oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.—KMS