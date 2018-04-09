From where, story of grief of our manpower’s suffering abroad, scribe has to start? The manpower working abroad is a source of our mainstay – Foreign Exchange – always faced with serious problems if compared with other countries. Sometimes, they were/are compelled to say: we are homeless de facto. Though, they are working for earning foreign exchange for motherland, yet responsive heads are not taking care on the level they need. This is the reason that today our remittances stand at $17b while that of India touch the $60b mark. If one compares Pakistan embassies with those of other countries, one will find they are much more helpful to their manpower.

Though, I had passed through a lot of cases of manpower, during visit abroad, yet intend to present one example here. My son was serving as Sr. RF Optimization & Planning Engineer in (LCC) Lightbridge Communication Company, KSA. His salary and allowances were grabbed twice by the company. At last, he was compelled to resign on January 25, 2015. He was deported with final exit without paying him 103-days dues. He submitted an application to OPF (Overseas Pakistani Foundation) on April 23, 2015, Wafaqi Ombudsman and Foreign Office were also informed. Though company agreed on a part of payment, yet not paid till- to-date!

Our leaders – except a few – always remain busy with arranging cricket, kite, functions, deputing relatives or commission agents abroad. And, when they visit abroad the stationed staff serves them and that’s all. Recently, the UAE has demanded for police character certificate for intending workers. India has managed to relax the condition but ours are busy in establishing personal businesses. Let’s ensure CNIC as most-authenticated-certified – nothing else. In this way, we will gain trust of our manpower working abroad in addition to increase foreign exchange!

MUHAMMAD AZAM MINHAS

Tatrinote, AK

