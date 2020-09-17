Our lives, belief aren’t safe: Fazl

Observer Report

Chitral

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Thursday vowed to continue their movement against what he described as incompetent rulers. He said their elders did not teach them slavery.

The incumbent government is incompetent and selected, said Fazl who has been advocating an aggressive approach against the PTI as he didn’t accept 2018 election results and had urged the main opposition parties not to the join the assemblies. The JUI-F chief said he had been stating openly that the last general elections were rigged. “Enough is enough. There is no room [for further leniency towards the government],” Fazl told his charged followers at a rally in Chitral.

He said, “Neither our lives are safe nor our belief is secured. Our vote, our livelihood, nothing is safe.”

Fazl delivered this speech as Prime Minister Imran Khan managed to get multiple bills related to FATF (Financial Action Task Force) passed through the Parliament on Wednesday as the JUI-F have been critical of the PML-N and the PPP for supporting the government. This was made possible only by the fact that several opposition members skipped the session as the anti-government parties enjoyed numerical strength in the Parliament joint session.