Our legal education !

IN recently declared result by the LHC of 3,648 candidates, just 21 passed the written exam that means 0.5 percent candidates passed the competitive exam for the posts of civil judges-cum-judicial magistrates in Punjab – the Chief Justice announced the results in the ceremony at the Punjab Judicial Academy, Lahore where his farewell was convened. Right after the result declaration, a sense of distress and discontent prevailed among the candidates when a huge number of candidates failed to qualify the written part. Why the result remained so disappointing this year, let’s analyze the matter thoroughly.

The Central Superior Services (CSS), the Provincial Management Service (PMS) and the Civil Judge exam lead the rest of the competitive exams in terms of authority conducted by the Federal and Provincial bodies. Under the Punjab Judicial Service Rules, 1994, the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) is authorized body to conduct competitive examination for the selection of Civil Judge-cum-Judicial Magistrates in the province. However, despite strong opposition from the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD), the Chief Minister of Punjab, who is a competent authority under Rule 5 of the Punjab Public Service (Functions) 1978, has allowed the LHC to make recruitments against the vacant posts of Civil Judges-cum-Judicial Magistrates in the province. Now, instead of PPSC, the LHC is conducting examinations for the recruitment to the posts of Civil Judge-cum-Judicial Magistrate in Punjab for some years. Further, among the seats announced in the last advertisement of 2016, 3% quota is reserved therein for disabled persons as envisaged by Displaced persons (Employment and Rehabilitation) Ordinance 1981 as amended by section 2 of the Punjab Disabled persons (Employment and Rehabilitation Amendment) Act 2015, whereas, 05% quota reserved for minorities in the light of Government of the Punjab Notification No. SOR-III-(S & GAD) 1-35/93, dated 27-03-2010.

As far as the recent result is concerned, its first advertisement as mentioned earlier, appeared in December 2016 on the old syllabi with a change of MCQS type pre-qualifying screening test to qualify for written exam. Thousands of applicants applied against the ad and poked their heads busy in preparing themselves for the objective part. The then newly appointed Chief Justice of LHC, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah with a vision to bring best out of the best candidates for this prestigious post called the meeting of examination committee in July 2017 in which massive changes in the civil judge exam syllabi were approved. Resultantly, in July 2017, Lahore High Court announced the new syllabi for the Civil Judge Exam through the revised ad. The new syllabus consisted of seven papers including law subjects, English, Urdu and General Knowledge. That means now the exam will comprise of 1100 marks including viva voce increasing from the previous 330 marks whereas the criteria for passing marks was the same i.e. 40 percent in each paper and 50 percent in aggregate.

First time in the country’s judicial history, competitive exam was held for the posts of the civil judges-cum-judicial magistrates equal to the standard and quality of Central Superior Services’ (CSS) exam held for recruitment of the civil servants. CJ Shah said holding examination for the civil judges on a par with the standard of CSS was not an easy task for the judiciary. He said civil services’ like examination was critical to bring competent judges in the district judiciary. “We need all-rounder judges.”

But the matter is not as simple as it seems, there are wheels within wheels. First, on the part of the examining body, the change in the pattern of exams by adding the objective type portion as a screening test met a lot of criticism owing to its very nature of not being the touchstone to gauge once ability to hold that prestigious post. Few years ago, FPSC also planned to conduct screening test for CSS, but later, it had to revise its policy soon and it took back the decision. So the first puzzling the candidates had to face was the addition of screening test. As the candidates girded up their loins for the test, the second bomb dropped on them was the news of vast changes in the already-set syllabus by the LHC for the improvement in the selection process of the Civil Judges which made the candidates more confused regarding the newly decided syllabus which was not divulged for some weeks. At last, LHC re-advertised the previous ad by adding new subjects in the syllabus with a note that the candidates who have already applied pursuant to the previous ad need not to apply afresh.

The new syllabus comprised of some new law subjects, English, Urdu and General Knowledge paper. English and Urdu subjects included English literature and Urdu literature as well, comprising of the books of eminent authors like Bertrand Russell, Helen Keller, and Francis Bacon, whereas, Nasir Kazmi and Chaudhary Afzal Haq were there in Urdu literature. These authors’ writings were the hard nut to crack and majority of the candidates didn’t have literary academic background. But again they rose up like the surge of the sea against all the heavy odds.

The poor result not only exposed the flawed policy of the examining body but the rickety state of legal education in Pakistan. I, being a lecturer-in-law, personally know some candidates in this exam who earned gold-medals in their law graduation but could not qualify in the written part of Civil Judge exam. Now it might be possible in the near future that the subject of Philosophy would also be included in the syllabus keeping in mind the famous phrase of the Ex-Chief Justice that “we need all-rounder judges.” Under the umbrella of this phrase, any such flawed change in the syllabus is possible. It is requested from the new Hon’ble Chief Justice Lahore Court that he should order the examination committee for the revision of civil judge syllabus in order to effect substantial changes within the exam policy so that accelerating pace of cases in the District Courts could be met justly and judiciously.

— The writer is Lecturer in Law, Punjab University Jhelum Campus.

