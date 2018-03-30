Our healthcare

It is undoubtedly a fact that a great many people of high-rank visit abroad for their treatments instead of going to local hospitals in Pakistan. But what about those poor who cannot afford to go even to another city, so the answer is, they suffer and die in silence. I feel very sad that a great many number of funds have been allocated for the improvement of the healthcare then where does the money go?

Knowing that why Pakistanis have turned foolish to give them vote in the elections? Why do they give them vote with knowing that they have done good to the nation without looting, plundering and betraying the nation? In Pakistan, over the years, many medical colleges and hospitals have been established, but our public officials seem not to trust them. How can they then expect others to use them and be satisfied? They are the main reasons of the deteriorated hospitals since the funds allotted for the healthcare are siphoned off. By not finding appropriate healthcare facilitates, they make their way abroad for their treatment while leaving the poor people behind. Quality of service and equipment in our public hospitals are extremely poor, whereas private hospitals are expensive and do not provide the treatment one would expect in return for such high prices.

As a result, many patients who can afford it find it more reasonable to go abroad for treatment, while those who cannot afford to go abroad must make with the sub-standard healthcare service that is domestically available. The authorities need to ensure that quality healthcare service is available in all our public hospitals so that everyone can receive adequate healthcare domestically and for confidence in our public healthcare system to go up.

ZEESHAN NASIR

Turbat, Balochistan

Related