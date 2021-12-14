Our govt is first one to introduce anti-narcotics policy on national level: Ijaz

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah met with Canadian High Commissioner, Ms Wendy Gilmon and Swiss Deputy High Commissioner, Albonto Groff and discussed National Narcotics Control Policy in detail.

Both sides mutually agreed to improve bilateral ties to fight the menace of drugs. “This government is the first one to introduce anti- narcotics policy on national level. Prime Minister Imran Khan himself is overlooking the progress of the said policy and Anti Narcotics Council. We are trying our best to make the maximum use of available resources to achieve our targets”, said the Federal Minister.

The Federal Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah said that Anti Narcotics Force is now focusing on Intelligence based operations to ensure effective action against drug suppliers and dealers.

The Canadian High Commissioner Ms Wendy Gilmour said, “We are thankful to the Ministry of Narcotics Control for taking our suggestions under consideration.”

The Canadian delegation endorsed the idea and said that Intelligence based approach is more fruitful. “We are trying to improve inter-agency coordination to improve efficiency” said Ijaz Shah.

The Swiss Deputy Head Mr Albonto Groff said that we hope Pakistan can work more on rehabilitation matters and help drug victims.

While talking about the drug trafficking, the Minister said that border control is one of the top priorities.

He further said that Afghanistan’s social and economic stability is integral to overall regional stability and peace. “We want that they should be self sufficient, despite the limited resources, we have given them humanitarian aid to Afghanistan” he added. “Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking all necessary measures to ensure regional stability” the Minister said.

The delegation said that drug abuse is a global problem and it should be collectively fought. Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah ensured all possible cooperation in this regard and the meeting ended with this promise that bilateral ties will be further strengthened in the days to come.