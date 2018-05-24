Our goal is clear, we want freedom: Mirwaiz

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has said that Kashmir struggle is not for the development of roads or seeking economic packages but purely for securing the right to self-determination as promised by the Indian leaders themselves.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in an angry response to the curbs imposed by the puppet authorities on him and other leaders of the Joint Resistance Leadership took to social media for reaching out to people and put out a 30-minute long video message coming down heavily on the authorities. Annoyed for being disallowed to reach the Martyrs’ Graveyard at Eidgah in Srinagar to pay tributes to his father, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, on his 28th martyrdom anniversary, he took to Facebook and Twitter to address the people.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in an obvious reference to the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s recent speech in Srinagar wherein he asserted that the only solution to every conflict was development, said that the Kashmir dispute was not about seeking roads, jobs, electricity or economic packages. “Kashmiri people have been sacrificing in huge numbers since 1947 for a right promised to them. We are not demanding anything new but our birth right that is right to self-determination. This right has been promised by none other than the Indian leadership at the Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Linking Kashmir issue with development is a well-planned move to divert attention of world community from the real ground situation here,” he said, adding, “We will not allow that to happen.”

The Mirwaiz condemned the puppet authorities for keeping Syed Ali Gilani under continued house arrest for years and frequently jailing Muhammad Yasin Malik.—KMS