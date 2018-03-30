Every year, a huge amount of fund is allocated for various development projects in rural and urban areas. However, much of these funds is syphoned off by politically influential locals. At every phase of these projects, a chunk of money vanishes from the budget. Frankly speaking, if we could use these funds properly, the rural and urban areas could benefit from that enormously.

If competent professionals, instead of politically preferred contractors, are selected through a transparent and inclusive process to implement development projects, Pakistan’s rural development – or any kind of development, for that matter – will be exemplary.

ZN BALOCH

Turbat, Balochistan

Related