Our film industry will not survive without senior artists: Neelum Munir

Neelum Munir has made her mark in the country’s entertainment industry. While working in dramas such as Meri Subha Ka Sitara, Mere Meherbaan, Dil Nawaz and many others, Munir has managed to make her presence known on the TV screen.

In an interview with meida, Munir stated that TV artists and directors have performed an extra-ordinary role in transforming the local film industry. She said, “Pakistan’s film industry can’t go a long way if senior artists are not taken on board. It’s the actors who have played such beautiful characters and delivered exemplary performances in blockbuster films that deserve to be given credit of our industry’s success.”

The actor also stressed that people need to regard all our actors as Pakistani instead of branding them to different mediums of the showbiz industry. Munir added, “There is no need to segregate film and TV. If we look at the past, television artists have always delivered remarkable performances in films. It’s success is largely dependent on the performance inputs of television artists.”

The Chupan Chupai star explained that while her appearance on the silver screen fared well, it was working in television that helped her build a name for herself. “While doing films, I will continue working in TV dramas because I do not want to restrict myself to a specific medium.”

Munir concluded that being an actor, she should be open to any role whether it’s film or TV.

