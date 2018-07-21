Our fight is against unemployment, poverty and cruelty: Bilawal

NAGARPARKAR : Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said that his party’s manifesto has always been people-friendly.

Addressing charged crowed in Nagarparkar on Saturday, he said that wherever he has gone, he received warm welcome, adding that this is his first election campaign and the party has just begun.

Bilawal said that after coming into power, he would resolve the issues of the peoples, adding that he doesn’t want power for himself but for the people of the country.

Our fight is against unemployment, poverty and cruelty, he said and added his party would form government is centre.

Bilawal went on to say that his mother and martyred former prime minister Benazir Bhutto had dreamed of Thar Coal project and now coal was being extracted from Tharparkar.

“The people of Sindh know all kinds of conspiracies,” the PPP chairman said and added they will defeat the politics of conspiracy.

