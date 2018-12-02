‘Our faith corruption free Pakistan’ awareness, prevention, enforcement policy will continue: NAB Chairman

Staff Reporter

Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB chaired a meeting to review latest progress on NAB’s Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement policy on ”Our faith-corruption free Pakistan” at NAB Headquarters.

The Chairman NAB said that NAB’s “Our faith-corruption free Pakistan” awareness, prevention and enforcement policy remained very successful which will continue in future. Under NAB’s Awareness, Prevention and effective Enforcement policy across the country, NAB has been engaging different Governmental, Non-Governmental Organizations, media, Civil Society and other segments of society in order to join NAB’s awareness and prevention campaign in order to aware people especially to students in Universities/Colleges at an early age. He said as per the positive feedback received from various segments of society, NAB’s Awareness campaign on ”Our faith-corruption free Pakistan” has been effectively highlighted by NAB’s media wing in print, electronic and social media throughout the country which has appreciated by all segments of society. He said that the present management of NAB has taken various measures including effective Awareness and Prevention Campaign to aware people about the ill effects of corruption.

He said that NAB’s top most priority is to eradicate corruption from Pakistan by using all its resources. He said that due to NAB’s proactive anti-corruption strategy “Accountability for All” today, NAB has become a vibrant and reputable organization. Reports and Surveys of different reputable national and international organizations like PILDAT, Mishal Pakistan, Transparency International and World Economic Forum have appreciated the performance of NAB.

NAB has not only opened its door for citizens related to their corruption related complaints but received not only 44315 complaints which were thoroughly scrutinized in complaints scrutiny committees but on the basis of prima ficia evidence, 1713 complaints converted into complaint verifications which were against scrutinized and after both sides views, converted into 877 inquiries and subsequently 227 investigations were ungraded.

On the basis of across the board accountability, NAB has not only arrested 503 accused persons during one year but also recovered Rs. 2580 million from corrupt elements which is record achievement. The recovery made by NAB was then returned to hundreds of effectees and some government departments but not a single rupee has been paid to any NAB employee as NAB officers/officials. NAB has convened various Executive Board meetings in which various important decisions were taken. NAB has filed 440 corruption references in various Accountability Courts as per law during last one year.

He said that due to across the board actions of NAB, today eradication of corruption has become voice of the whole nation. NAB strongly believes in “Accountability for All” policy across the board as NAB is not for victimization against anyone. NAB has no affiliation with any party as NAB officers have their first and last affiliation with state of Pakistan. He said that besides World Economic Forum, the Gallup and Gilani recent survey in which 59 percent people have shown their confidence on NAB’s performance, testifies people’s confidence and trust over NAB’s performance across the board as per law.

