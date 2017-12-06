OUP launches piracy awareness song by Shehzad Roy

Staff Reporter

The Oxford University Press believes that book piracy poses a major threat to the book publishing industry and is hence actively involved in efforts to curb this menace in Pakistan.

An official of the Oxford University Press (OUP) Pakistan said here on Tuesday that as a part of its continuous Copyright Awareness programme, Oxford University Press launched video of song “Lafz” written, composed, performed by singer, social activist, Shehzad Roy.

The song was launched at an Intellectual Property Training Workshop for judicial members organized by CLDP USA (Commercial Law Development Program), in collaboration with ACIF (Brands Protection Group) and CLIEP (Continuing Legal Education Institute of Pakistan).

The objective behind producing this song is to create awareness among the public about how book piracy adversely affects students and teachers, and deprives authors of their reward and motivation to write.

Using evocative imagery and an engaging storyline, the song highlights that book piracy is a crime and destroys creativity.

The song reinforces the idea that Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) must be respected because writers producing original and creative works increase our knowledge.