OTS: Snail’s pace

It has almost nearly a year passed but still the candidates, who qualified written test, have been waiting patiently for the next stage which is called ‘Interview’. But, no response is coming from officials of OTS; Pakistan based recruitment agency. OTS was given the project of FBR in which various positions were announced.

Normally, these kinds of project are completed within six months but the case is different with OTS. I would request the higher authorities of FBR to have a glance at OTS’s performance over their project and ensure the merit in the next phase of interview.

ASAD KHUHAWAR

Karachi

