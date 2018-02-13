Otlaws netted

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements have arrested 45 lawbreakers including 28 kite sellers besides recovering 1120 grams charras, 36 liters liquor, two pistols 30 bore with 10 rounds, a 12 bore gun, 26729 kites and 77 string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan police netted Amir with 400 grams charras and Zahora Bibi for having 520 grams charras. Wah cantt police rounded up Aurangzaib for possessing 10 liters liquor and Zubair with five liters liquor. Similarly, Jatli police recovered five liters liquor from Aftab, 10 liters liquor from Abdul Naveed and six liters liquor from Shafique.

Gunjmandi police arrested Shafique who was wall-chalking ban violator. Civil Line police held Yasir, Taxila police netted Tahir and Dolat Khan while Westridge police nabbed Kaleemullah and Jonas Khan who were allegedly involved in illegal LPG decanting. Other accused were sent behind the bars for having illegal weapons, drugs and liquor.

Meanwhile, Rattamral, Pirwadhai, Waris Khan, New Town, Civil Line, Airport, Taxila, Saddar Wah, Gujar Khan, Saddar Baroni and City police conducted raids in different areas in their jurisdiction and rounded up 26 kite sellers including Qasim, Adeel, Haider, Javed, Raheel, Umair, Usman, Kamran, Bashir and others besides recovering 1729 kites and string rolls while R.A.Bazar police rounded up Sajjad and Idrees and seized over 25,000 kites from their possession.—APP