Otis Khan eligible for Pakistan selection

Pakistan football team has landed one of its biggest prizes with Grimsby Town’s Otis Khan set to change his international allegiance to Pakistan.

PFF announced the news on its social media accounts.

OTIS KHAN IS GREEN! 🤩🇵🇰 The Grimsby Town attacking midfielder will now be representing the Shaheens in the upcoming international events! ⚽️🦅 Leave a message for Otis in the comment section below and make sure to follow him:https://t.co/7yDzYsMhXp#wearepakistanfootball pic.twitter.com/UHghVlsKic — Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) May 23, 2023

Otis Khan had earlier expressed an interest in representing Pakistan. He qualifies to represent the country through his late grandfather.

The attacking mid was supposed to don Pakistan’s colours in 2015 against Afghanistan before the match was cancelled. The proceeding troubles for PFF and his desire to represent England extended his time away from the Pakistan squad.

He will be eligible for selection for Pakistan’s upcoming matches in Mauritius during the 4 Nation Cup and the upcoming SAFF Championship.

Capable of playing on the wing as well, Otis adds experience to Pakistan’s team.

After coming through Manchester United’s youth system, he has bounced around various professional clubs. He landed with Grimsby in 2022 after signing a two-year deal with the club.

In 31 League Two fixtures this season the 27-year-old has scored 3 goals while adding 3 assists. He was part of the team which made the Quarter finals of FA Cup this year.