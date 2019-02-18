‘Others languages’ books translations vital to promote Pashto’

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Former Ambassador of Pakistan, Manzoorul Haq here on Sunday said Pashto is a thousands years old language and translations of quality books of others’ languages in Pashto will help to promote its overall growth for a knowledgeable Pakhtoons society. “Pashto deserve as much attention as any other language of Pakistan. Great responsibilities rest on the shoulders of Pashtoons including writers, poets, academicians, intellectuals and intelligentsia to come forward and translate popular.

Share on: WhatsApp