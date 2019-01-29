Ostrich farming training held

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

A one day 5th national training on Commercial Ostrich Farming was held at Pr Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR, here on Tuesday, with an aim to provide technical knowledge as well as expertise for health and diseases, handling, management and marketing of ostrich meat and its by-products. The training also covered various techniques that can result in enhanced meat yield and high livability at the young age under local farm environment. Vice Chancellor, PMAS-AAUR, Prof. Dr Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi was the chief guest while deans, directors and ostrich farmers attended the inaugural session. Over twenty five Ostrich farmers from all over the Pakistan participated and got training on handling, restarting of ostrich, rearing of ostrich chicks for meat, skin & feather production, medication & vaccination and for the successful ostrich production for meat and eggs with reference to health issues.

Share on: WhatsApp