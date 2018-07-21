Osman Khalid Butt comes to Saba Qamar’s defense over leaked pictures

Ever the gentleman, Osman Khalid Butt came to Saba Qamar’s defense on Friday when the latter was being trolled for some images of her that had been leaked online. The Baaghi starlet was seen in a somewhat translucent white button-down with a cigarette in her hand. As always, Twitterati lost their cool over the behind the scene shots and though Qamar decided to ignore them, her co-star Butt stood up for her.

The Bahu Mali actor took to social media and wrote, “Just heard about the all-too-familiar misogynistic, repulsive rhetoric that’s swept the nation once BTS pictures from Saba’s photoshoot were leaked (WITHOUT her consent).” Butt then aptly pointed out why trolling Qamar is problematic.

Share on: WhatsApp