Osasuna guaranteed a new Copa del Rey champion this season after knocking out holders Real Betis on penalties at their home to join Atletico Madrid, Valencia and Atheltic Club in the next round of the competition.

Real Betis struggled in their opening Copa del Rey fixture as well but their luck ran out against Osasuna.

The match was decided on penalties after ending 2-2 in regular time.

Betis twice went ahead against Osasuna, with William Carvalho netting in the 62nd minute and Youssouf Sabaly putting them back in front in extra time after David Garcia had equalised at the death before Ruben Garcia did the same in the 106th minute.

But just like in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Barcelona last week, Betis failed to get the job done from the spot. Sergio Canales and Guido Rodriguez missing for the hosts, while Osasuna netted their first four spot-kicks to wrap up the win.

Meanwhile, in other fixtures, Atletico Madrid moved into the quarter-finals of the competition with a 2-0 win against Levante.

Goals from Alvaro Morata and Marcos Llorente helped their side ease past the second-division side.

Despite Diego Simeone playing a near full-strength team, Atletico needed 54 minutes to break the deadlock when Marcos Llorente put the ball on a plate for Morata who tapped into an empty net after a nifty team move.

Llorente guaranteed Atletico’s spot in the quarter-finals in the 91st minute after finishing off a quick counterattack.

Valencia also reached the next round with a 4-0 win over Sporting Gijon 4-0 and Athletic Bilbao beat Espanyol 1-0 to book their place in the quarterfinals.

Real Madrid will face Villarreal and Barcelona will travel to Ceuta to round off the last 16 tomorrow (PKT).