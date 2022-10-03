Real Madrid’s perfect start to the 2022/23 season came to an end at home against Osasuna who managed to sneak a point away from the home side despite late chaos.

Madrid suffered some setbacks even before the starting whistle blew as Luka Modric was unavailable after suffering an injury during international duty while Thibaut Courtois had to be left out late after suffering a nerve issue in his back.

Madrid did welcome back UEFA Player of the Year, Karim Benzema, into the side after an injury lay off and he almost got them off to a perfect start but his effort from a Vinicius cross went narrowly wide.

Andriy Lunin, Courtois’ replacement, then had to keep out efforts by Jon Moncayola and Ez Abde as Osasuna went toe-to-toe with the defending champs.

Vinicius, however, found the back of the net with a fortuitous effort to give the home side the lead in the 42nd minute. His pass/shot from the corner of the box went past Sergio Herrera despite no one making contact with the pass.

The visitors responded after just five minutes into the second half through Kike Garcia whose header looped over the keeper and into the back of the net.

There was late drama to come as Madrid was awarded a penalty in the 79th minute for impeding Benzema which saw Unai Garcia being sent off. The French striker stepped up himself to take the spot kick but failed to find the target as the visitors held on for a point.

Their draw against Osasuna not only ended Real Madrid’s perfect start to the season but sees them fall behind Barcelona in the league table on goal difference.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are on 19 points.