Osama’ slur wrapped under carpet, claims Moeen Ali family

Bipin Dani

Dubai

The decision by Cricket Australia (CA) to close Moeen Ali’s Osama allegations has not gone down well with the family of England off-spinner.

Cricket Australia has said no new evidence had been presented.

Speaking exclusively over telephone from London, Munir Ali, the father of 31-year-old Moeen says, “they (CA) should have taken action against the player. Though Moeen didn’t want action but he did the right thing and reported the matter then. It was their duty to take action then and the player could have been investigated immediately”.

“The concerned player is still playing”, the dad added.

The alleged slur by an Australian player appears to be a reference to Islamist terrorist Osama Bin Laden. Moeen, who was born in Birmingham, is a Muslim of Pakistani and English heritage.

“It is no good saying we don’t tolerate racial abuse. And when the incident was reported it’s put under the carpet”, the senior Ali added.

“They have enough on their plate with bunch of cheaters in their team. They will be back soon to cheat again. Lots of suspicion (on sledging) is still hanging on them In the Ashes series”.

Moeen Ali’s book is not to gain publicity.

“The book has few other chapters where it is mentioned how hard it was for the family to make him a cricketer”.

“The book will be released on Thursday. And the foreword of the book is written by a London-based Indian author Mihir Bose”, Munir Ali signed off.

Share on: WhatsApp