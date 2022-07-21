Osaka splits from coach Wim Fissette

Naomi Osaka is on the lookout for a new coach after splitting with Wim Fissette.

The Belgian appeared to confirm the news of the pair parting ways on Instagram, ending their association which began in 2019.

“It has been a privilege to coach Naomi since 2019 and see her grow into the champion she has become,” Fissette wrote. “She has inspired a whole new generation to fall in love with the game & to speak up for what they believe in.”

“It’s been incredible to play a part in that journey. Thank you … I wish you all the best and looking forward to my next chapter.”

Osaka, the former world no.1, enjoyed a successful spell with Wim Fissette in her corner with the Belgian guiding her to two of her four Grand Slam titles the US Open in 2020 and the Australian Open the following year.

Osaka was Fissette’s latest high-profile charge on the WTA Tour with compatriot Kim Clijsters, as well as former World No. 1s Victoria Azarenka, Simon Halep, and Angelique Kerber all playing under his tutelage at some point.