ORU newly elected committee meets GCU VC

Staff Reporter

The newly-elected executive committee of Old Ravians Union (ORU), led by President Mian Muhammad Ashfaq Mohlan, Friday met with Government College University Lahore Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah at the university’s Syndicate Committee Room.

ORU Honorary Secretary Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt, Secretary General Syed Tayyab Hussian Rizvi, Vice President Rana Shahzad Iqbal Khan, VP Ladies Syeda Saadia Ghaznvi and Treasurer Farrukh Hayat Pannoun were also present. Vice Chancellor Prof Shah urged the Old Ravians to play a more active role in the development of their alma mater.

Speaking on the occasion, the newly-elected ORU President expressed gratitude to the Vice Chancellor for his extraordinary support to the union.

