Orientation session for students of MAJU

The Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) has designed its undergraduate and post graduate degree programs for those students who wish to acquire career oriented and market-driven education in the field of Accounting, Finance, Computing, Engineering, Biosciences and Management & Social sciences.

The MAJU has highly qualified and energetic faculty with diversified experience at local/ foreign industry and academia to encourage learning through innovative teaching methodology. This was stated by Director, Students Affairs, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University Karachi, Ahmer Umer, while briefing about academic programs and activates of the university at an orientation session at University auditorium, says a statement on Sunday.

This session was organized by Admission Department of MAJU for the guidance of students, who are taking admissions in its next Semester SPRING-2018 scheduled from 29th January, 2018.

A large number of parents of the students also attended this orientation session. Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences, Prof. Dr. Kamran Azim, Associate Dean, Faculty of Business Administration & Social Sciences, Dr. Shujaat Mubarak, heads of departments, Dr.Shafiq Ur Rehman, Dr. S.M. Noman Shah, Dr. Aziz Ur Rehman Saifee, Dr. Shoukat Wasi and Asif Naji also addressed to the orientation session and answered the questions of the students and their parents about their departments.

Addressing the orientation session, Director, Students Affair Ahmer Umer said that MAJU has made remarkable progress during last two years under the leadership of its President, Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh who has done his Ph D from USA.

He told that during his tenure more departments of Engineering, Biosciences, Management & Social Sciences and Accounting and Finance been have established.—APP

