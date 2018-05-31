Orientation ceremony of IBA talent hunt held

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Dean and Director of Institute of Business Administration, Dr Farrukh Iqbal has said that the IBA’s Talent Hunt Program caters to not only the financial gap but also the awareness and preparation gap, which otherwise hinders the access to education. Acknowledging that the batch of 2018 is the largest one in the history of THP, he emphasized the significance of the diversity it will add to the IBA student body.

In this regard, an orientation ceremony of the IBA Talent Hunt Program (THP) has been organized at the Gani Tayub Auditorium, IBA main campus. Representatives from the sponsoring organizations namely, Ihsan Trust –Meezan Bank Limited, OGDCL Pakistan and Community Development Program (CDP) – P&D Government of Sindh, attended the event along with the faculty and scholars of IBA-IT National Talent Hunt Program and IBA-CDP Sindh Talent Hunt Program.

Dean and Director, Dr Farrukh Iqbal, Director THP, Ms Zeenat Ismail, General Administration Manager, Wing. Cdr. (Retd) Aamir Shabbir and management team attended the ceremony. Dr Zeenat Ismail welcomed the batch of 2018 and informed the audience that a select group of 170 students with 35 percent girls and 75 percent boys will be taught by the IBA faculty for the aptitude test. Launched in 2004, the Talent Hunt Program (THP) is aimed at the students from far-flung areas of Sindh, Punjab, Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, FATA and Gilgit Baltistan.

The orientation program is an intensive two-month educational and training program that prepares students for the IBA’s entry test. Wing. Cdr. (Retd) Aamir Shabbir, while presenting the vision and mission of the IBA, stressed upon the core values of the institution and their role in the nurturance of the IBA community.