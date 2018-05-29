ORIC, FJWU organizes Social Entrepreneurship Competition

Rawalpindi

The Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organized Social Entrepreneurship Competition here on Monday in collaboration with the Center for Social Entrepreneurship, Ministry of Planning Development and Reform.

Ten teams focusing on the social impact participated in this in-house business plan competition for Planning Commission start-up seed fund. Two high impact social entrepreneurship ideas were selected by the jury that consists of representatives from Planning Commission, Pakistan Innovation Foundation and the Epiphany.

The VC expressed the hope that such activities will serve as special purpose vehicle for instilling innovation and jump start-up social entrepreneurship in the country.—APP