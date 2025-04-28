Organizations of Muslim voters in Canada organize open debate among candidates

TORONTO – The organizations of Muslim voters in Canada organized a debate among candidates of all parties for today’s elections, the local media reported on Monday.

However, the Conservative candidates did not participate in the debate.

According to the details, Muslim voter organizations in Canada jointly invited electoral candidates from all parties contesting for the Canadian Parliament in Milton and surrounding areas to participate in a debate.

Organized under the auspices of the Muslim Advisory Council of Canada, each participating candidate in the debate was given two minutes to present their stance and respond to questions in turn.

In this debate, two candidates each from the Liberal Party and the NDP, along with one independent candidate, participated. They presented their viewpoints and answered multiple questions on various topics, including Gaza. However, no candidate from the Conservative Party attended the event.

Both candidates from the NDP, led by Canadian Sikh leader Jagmeet Singh, reiterated their party’s manifesto and spoke about the betterment of the average Canadian citizen.

Meanwhile, the independent Muslim candidate stated that he chose to run independently instead of seeking a ticket from any political party so that he could express his stance without being bound by political loyalties.

Adam, the current Member of Parliament from the Liberal Party and a candidate in the elections, termed the situation in Gaza as a humanitarian tragedy and an act of oppression while responding to a question.

Another Liberal Party candidate, lawyer Christina, from a different electoral district, described Pakistani and other Muslim voters in her constituency as the valuable assets.

A member of the organization responsible for arranging the debate stated that the purpose of the event was to highlight the local issues, bring attention to Islamophobia and advocate for arranging the processing of Canadian visa applications for the Pakistani community and their families through Islamabad instead of Dubai and Delhi.