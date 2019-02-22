Organisational citizenship behaviour

Most of employees think their primary work is that which is assigned by Managers. We all at our work stations do not perform any extra duties. A person who is doing extra than his job description that is called Organizational Citizenship Behaviour (OCB). That does not create sense of ownership toward our intuitions. If a person doing more work than his assigned task it means he has more respect and more attachment with his organization. OCB creates the sense of purpose. OCB will increase more job satisfaction, quality and productivity.

OCB allows employees to feel strong control at their work and they feel good to helping others. We all need to perform OCB at our work stations. Unfortunately in government organizations I observed lack of OCB many times. If you require any information at any government organization one person will send you to the other and the whole day you will be running round and round to complete your work. Actually we do not have sense of ownership. We do not treat government originations as our own. If we want to grow as a nation we need to treat organizations as our own. We have to perform OCB at government organizations as well because in private organization somehow we feel that at the end OCB will help us and we will get tangible or intangible outcome from it. But in government organizations we do not hope any outcome. All we have to perform OCB for peaceful and productive Pakistan.

MANSOOR JAMALI

Islamabad

