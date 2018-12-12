Organic products and farmers

Pakistan is a country which is mostly dependent on the agriculture sector to boost its economy and a country where a substantial population is still mired in poverty. As a result, it becomes difficult for the poor local peasants, residing in the rural areas, to get loans and financial aid to buy agricultural equipment which are very costly. Owing to this, they fail to produce better crops. According to researches, Pakistan’s 60% of economy is based on the agriculture sector.

We need to educate and train the marginalised farmers to produce organic products as there is a large demand of such products. With little aid and financial and agricultural equipments’ support, organic production can boost the economy of the country and take out the impoverished farmers from the vicious cycle of poverty. When they are supported financially, they will gradually be putting in more efforts to benefit the country as with the popularity of the organic products, farmers from the country would be able to export these products in the international markets where there is a dire need of them.

ZEESHAN NASIR

Turbat,Kech

