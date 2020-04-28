Ordinance sent to governor for approval

The Pakistan People’s Party provincial government has forwarded Sindh Corona Relief Ordinance to Governor Imran Ismail for the approval. The corona relief ordinance sent to the governor is duly signed by Murtaza Wahab. The ordinance will be enforced in the province after the governor’s signature. On Monday, the Sindh Cabinet had approved Coronavirus Emergency Relief Ordinance aimed at providing relief to the people amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Taking to Twitter, Murtaza Wahab had said that ordinance passed by Sindh Cabinet is meant to address extraordinary situation emerged after the deadly virus outbreak.