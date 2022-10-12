Ordercall signs MoU with ICMAP to optimize talent acquisition

One of Pakistan’s fastest-growing B2B marketplaces, Ordercall, has signed a MoU with ICMAP, the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Amir Aijaz Khan, Executive Director, ICMAP and Farhan Hidayat, Head of People and Culture, Ordercall.

The partnership will strengthen Ordercall’s talent acquisition and management capabilities, create strategic networking opportunities and facilitate employee engagement through ICMA’s extensive experience in the field of management accountancy.

The companies will work closely to empower Pakistan’s 2 million+ retailers and digitize B2B conventional retail trade.

Commenting on the alliance, Farhan Hidayat said, “Ordercall’s people lie at the heart of its business. We are pleased to partner with one of Pakistan’s most prestigious institutions to fuel our mission with the right talent and create a long-term positive impact.”

Amir Aijaz Khan said, “ICMAP’s vision is to be the preference in value optimization for business. We look forward to strengthening Ordercall’s competencies and creating leaders for B2B e-commerce

industry.”