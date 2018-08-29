Order to revise federal govt offices, working hours issued

Islamabad

The Establishment Division on Tuesday issued directives to revise the working hours of federal government employees.

According to notification, the new office timing i.e. 9am-5pm will be applicable with immediate effect.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal cabinet on Friday rejected a summary seeking to increase working days to six for government offices. It was decided that the weekly holiday on Saturday would remain in place but working hours would be from 9am to 5pm.

However; the span of working hours will remain same. The previous timing was 8am-4pm.—TNS

