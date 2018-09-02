Ordeal of 325 stranded Pakistani Hajis ends

Islamabad

The ordeal of hundreds of Pakistani pilgrims, who came here through a private carrier and have been stranded in the holy city of Madinah after Haj, come to an end as Pakistani authorities facilitated their return on humanitarian grounds. The officials rushed to the holy city of Madinah after an outcry by the pilgrims, who were shocked to learn that the flight that was scheduled to take them back home was not available as authorities had refused to renew the mandatory license for the airlines to function, Saudi Gazette reported. It resulted in halting the post-Haj flight operation of the private carrier to take back pilgrims from Jeddah and Madinah. The pilgrims were left stranded as the private carrier failed to comply with civil aviation rules of Pakistan, according to officials. All stranded passengers flew Shaheen Air International Pakistan’s first private airlines, and the pilgrims came through a private agency.—APP

