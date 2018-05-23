Orchards’ care in summer

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Spokesman of Agriculture Department, Punjab has said that gardeners are advised to keep an eye on growth of their plants during this warmth and humid weather condition. As temperature soar, it is time to switch into summer plant care mode and ready your plants to survive the heat. Spokesman disclosed that extreme heat could disrupt photosynthesis process in plant that could lead situation from bad to worse, the plant cannot prepare its food and due to yellowish of leaves, chlorophyll pigment cannot prepare carbohydrates for the plants and they begin to die. Fruit wilting is another symptom or stress which has been observed during the month of May & June. It is because harm weather effect their growth and ultimately fruit can no longer be a part of plant during initial stages. Lemon, Orange and Grapefruits are extremely vulnerable to heat and effected badly during this season.