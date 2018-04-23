Orangi Town incident: Fourth suspect taken into custody for rape, murder

Staff Reporter

In a major development in the minor girl’s rape and murder case in Orangi Town, po-lice investigators claimed to have arrested a fourth suspect allegedly in-volved in the incident.

Officials said that the suspect was identified as Mahar Ali. He is the son of another suspect who is already in police custody, Fazal Dad.

The investigators claimed to have recovered the clothes, charpoy and rope used in the incident, adding that the police recovered the items from the suspect’s home on infor-mation provided by him. Officials said that they have also collected Ali’s sample for DNA profil-ing.

A seven-year-old girl, a resident of Baloch Para in Orangi Town, went miss-ing on Sunday, April 15 when she left home to play in the area. Police arrest key suspect in Orangi Town rape, murder case

Her body was found in a garbage dump in MPR Colony in Manghopir. Police had recovered the minor’s decomposed body from a garbage dump Monday evening after her family had lodged a complaint. The police had earlier arrested the three suspects named in the FIR – Rahim Baksh, Dad and Faqir Muhammad.

A large number of people also staged a protest over the incident and a father of six children lost his life during a clash between the protesters and the po-lice when scores of peo-ple turned to violence during the protest. The police later registered a case against over 150 suspects, including about a dozen workers affiliated with a political party