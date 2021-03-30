Orange train, metro buses shut down in Lahore

Orange Line Metro Train, Metro and Speedo Bus Services have been shut down as part of the measures being implemented to contain the third wave of coronavirus pandemic, on Tuesday.

Mass transit and government local transport will remain closed as per the government decision.

A day earlier Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar chaired Anti-Corona Cabinet Committee meeting and decided to impose lockdown restrictions in Covid-19 hotspots cities having over 12 percent corona cases positivity ratio.

The lockdown restrictions included a ban on transport services including local government transport buses, Orange Line Metro Train, Metro Bus Service and Speedo buses. The local administration has closed the track of OMLT until further orders in the city.

Usman Buzdar announced there would be a complete lockdown from April 1 in cities of the province where the coronavirus positivity rate had been recorded at 12 percent or more.

Briefing the media in Lahore, he said the third wave of the coronavirus was far more serious than the previous two.

“Cities of Punjab like Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi are the hardest-hit. The positivity rate in Lahore has reached 21 percent,” he informed.

“Still, we do not want to shut down businesses, and nor are we doing so.

At the same time, however, we want people to cooperate with us because it is the matter of saving people’s lives,” he asserted.