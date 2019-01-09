Orange Line Train stations to be commercialized: Aleem

Salim Ahmed

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has said that orange line train stations would be commercialized for funds generation purpose. He added that private banks and other institutions would be offered sponsorship of these stations so that the loss could be minimized on permanent basis.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that the past government took a number of decisions just for the sake of publicity and political popularity which were not aimed at ground realities. He claimed that if nawaz league was in power then Orange Line Train had to meet the same fate like sasti roti project as no under developing country can afford such heavy financial burden of Rs. 120 billion annually only for one project. Senior Minister said that the last government is also responsible for the delay in this project and now we are working for early completion of Orange Line Train.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that present Government looking into every project and company and new priorities are being set to provide basic facilities to the masses as per their requirements. He disclosed that from Lahore Parking to Cattle Market Company everywhere there is no transparency and issues of overstaffing, wrong planning and heavy expenses are confronting and resulting in the shape of losses for these companies.

Abdul Aleem Khan indicated that either these companies would be streamlined or they have to be closed. He said that every project is being reviewed and decision would be taken in the larger interest of the public.

Replying different questions, Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, reforms are being introduced in Punjab and new dimensions have been set for each sector. He said that in the last four months clear cut agenda has been devised for ensuring uplift in main departments and it would be focused that in new Pakistan there should be no nepotism and corruption.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that new Local Bodies System in Punjab would bring real progress and prosperity when in Village Councils and Neighborhood Councils, public representatives would undertake developmental work at local level and especially in 25,000 villages of Punjab progress would start simultaneously.

Senior Minister claimed that as compare to the past a big saving is being ensured at government level and expenditure cost has reduced visibly. He expressed hope that in the coming years graph of development would raise and present difficulties would be met successfully.

Share on: WhatsApp