Orange Line train project under progress, minister told

City Reporter

Working on Orange Line Train project is under progress and soon it will provide the best travelling facilities to people in provincial capital.

Managing Director Mass Transit Authority Subtain Fazal Haleem told this to caretaker Minister Transport Punjab Numan Kabeer during his visit to the Transport Control Room in Arfa Karim Tower, here on Friday.

While giving the briefing regarding Orange Line Metro Train and Metro Bus, the MD Mass Transit said that every project was beneficial for the people of Lahore.

Regarding the Metro Feeder Buses, Subtain said the use of these buses was increasing day by day and these buses were very comfortable.

“Due to concession in fare on Metro bus card, its popularity is increasing and the number of passengers travelling on these buses has increased. He said that Orange Line Train was part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

The provincial minister appreciated the staff of Lahore Waste Management Company sitting in the transport control room and monitoring the cleanliness of the roots of Metro buses.