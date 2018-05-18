Orange Line at last

ACCOMPANIED by Chinese Consul General, Ministers and Members of the Provincial Assembly, Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shahbaz Sharif, on Wednesday, inaugurated the test run of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train. Speaking on the occasion, he said the project is a glowing and immortal example of Pakistan-China friendship.

Thanks to the developmental vision of Mian Shahbaz Sharif, the provincial capital now has world-class transportation facilities, which have not only resolved problems of traffic congestion on roads, provided unprecedented relief to daily commuters but also transformed the entire landscape of the city. Lahore was first to have Metro Bus and it has become first city of the country to have Metro Train. Successful test run means the project is heading for fast completion and would serve hundreds of thousands of people daily in coming days. The landmark project would have been completed much earlier had there been no hindrances caused by some vested interests on the pretext of danger to cultural heritage of the country, fear and apprehensions, which have proven to be mere propaganda campaign. This also underlines the need for the judiciary not to unduly entertain petitions against developmental projects that cause delay in their implementation and also result in cost escalation besides delay in provision of intended relief and facilities to masses. Credit goes to the Punjab government, which overcame difficulties and hurdles and despite delays succeeded in saving billions of rupees in post-bidding process. It also wisely divided the project in four packages to ensure its execution on a fast track basis. As remarked by the Chief Minister, its completion would no doubt mark the start of a new era of public transport system in Pakistan, easing mobility for employees, students, women and workers. Pakistan today would have been quite different if leadership in other provinces too had demonstrated similar vision but regrettably they wasted the time in just blame game and leg-pulling.

