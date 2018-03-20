Oral health emerging as a major challenge for medical community

ORAL health is fast emerging as a serious challenge for the dental healthcare providers facing steady surge in the incidence of pyorrhea and series of other gum diseases coupled with early tooth decay due to poor hygienic practices among many of the people. Experts addressing a seminar organized by Students’ Council, Sindh Institute of Oral Health Sciences, Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) here Monday to commemorate World Oral Health Day also registered their serious concern about growing indifference of the people with regard to dental conditions ultimately exposing them to irreversible situations.

JSMU Vice Chancellor and senior ENT surgeon, Prof. Tariq Rafi on the occasion drew attention of the healthcare providers as well as students of dental medicine about steady increase in the incidence of oral cancers in the country, particularly in its urban centres.

“Oral cancers constitute 40% of all cancers registered in the country,” he said mentioning that affectees of this particular category mainly comprise youngsters.

Attributing the scenario to easy availability and steady surge in the consumption of tobacco made products, betel nuts and its hazardous concoctions, he said oral cancers have emerged to be a serious health issue in the country.

Prof. Tariq Rafi regretted that there existed neither any policy nor any efficient strategy to protect the people against the menace.

He urged the media to continue playing its role in raising public awareness about the scourge and also exercise its influence upon the concerned authorities for strict implementation of the legislation initiated years ago.

Pro Vice Chancellor, Dr. Lubna Beyg on the occasion felicitated the faculty members as well students for celebrating first anniversary of dental OPD at JSMU’s Institute of Oral Health Sciences recommended incorporation of “community service” into the dental medicine curriculum of local institutions. “This is crucially needed to help people provided with timely assessment and intervention either free of charge or at affordable rates,” she said.

Mentioning that dental care services are expensive, the seasoned professional said prevention should be the cornerstone of any dental health policy.

“People while being sensitized about proper dental care must be provided easy and affordable accessibility for regular dental checkups in an enabling environment,” said the JSMU pro vice chancellor.

Related