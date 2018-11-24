Orakzai deadly blast leaves 32 dead, 40 wounded

Members of Sikh community, children among dead

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

A deadly explosion played havoc in a busy market situated at the converge of Orakzai and Hangu tribal districts on Friday and left at least 32 people including three minority members and equal number of children dead and over 40 others seriously wounded. A number of injured people were stated to be in precarious condition thus the death toll, medics apprehended, may go higher.

Reports reaching here said an Improvise Explosives Device (IED) or the Radio Controlled bomb planted in a carton at a Friday market in Kalaya a subdivision of Lower Orakzai tribal district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa went off around 10.30 in the morning devastating the area where hundreds of people were busy shopping. The powerful explosion took place outside the gate of a seminary. Deputy Commissioner Orakzai told news men that initial investigation in the incident showed the bomb might have been planted in vegetable placed in vehicle that was used for transporting them. “This is a Friday bazaar, where hundreds of people had gathered for groceries”. The district administration head said adding ground is used in the afternoon for Friday prayers as well.

Initial reports said 20 people died on the pot while over fifty others sustained serious wounds as the security forces and Police cordoned off the area and rescue teams and the locals shifted the victims to the district headquarters hospital and critically injured to the civil hospital Kohat where many succumbed to their injuries taking the death toll to 32. More than three dozen people were admitted for treatment as many of them were stated to be critical. Also, three members of Sikh community and three children, the locals officials confirmed, are among the dead. Some highly critical victims were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar.

“There was a huge explosion and I saw blood splashed all over the place and there were body parts everywhere.” Said an eye-witness who was buying vegetables at a distance from blast site. The security forces are also reported to kick off search and net operation in the area to arrest the culprits responsible for the heinous crime. In the meanwhile the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General Police Salahuddin Mehsud has directed all the Regional Police Officers (RPOs) to place security on high alert in the province.

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan have strongly condemned blast of Friday. In their

separate messages they expressed his deep sense of shock over his gruesome act of terrorism and sympathized with the bereaved families.

