Oracle named a leader in CRM suites by Forrester Research

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Oracle has been named a leader in CRM suites by Forrester Research. The Forrester Wave™: CRM Suites, Q4 2018 gave Oracle the highest score of any vendor in the current offering category. For the report, 11 vendors were evaluated across 33 criteria, which were grouped into three categories: current offering, strategy and market presence. Oracle received the highest score of any vendor in the current offering category, and received the highest score possible in the product strategy criterion. The research firm cites Oracle’s ability to unify front- and back-office functions, noting that “Oracle’s far-reaching vision is to enable the connected digital enterprise by integrating data, intelligence, and experiences across B2B and B2C customer journeys that span the front and back office.” “At Oracle we know there is no such thing as a static and predictable customer journey and that’s why we are focused on providing powerful and actionable insights in context, in motion and in real time across the entire customer experience,” said Stephen Fioretti, Vice President Product Management, Oracle Service Cloud. “We believe our position in the Forrester Wave for CRM Suites underscores our data-driven approach to helping organizations make every customer interaction matter.” Oracle also received the highest possible scores in the sales force automation (SFA), configure price quote (CPQ), marketing automation, customer service, field service, customer journey support criteria, as well as the highest score of any vendor in the go-to-market approach criterion.

