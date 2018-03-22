Oracle HCM Cloud delivers powerful innovations

Khalid Butt

Lahore

To empower HR professionals and further enhance the employee experience, Oracle has announced new artificial intelligence-based capabilities and user experience enhancements within Oracle Human Capital Management (HCM) Cloud. The latest innovations deliver simple, powerful tools that can improve engagement, recruitment, and HR productivity, while also empowering employees to quickly and easily access the information they need to excel at work.

HR professionals need to apply new strategies and technologies to attract, engage, and retain employees to address escalating recruitment costs and increasing employee turnover. The latest innovations within Oracle HCM Cloud enable HR professionals to address these challenges by providing simple, powerful solutions that can proactively anticipate and respond to changing employee and workforce needs. The new innovations can optimize talent management, provide complete workforce insights, increase operational efficiency, and make it easy for everyone to connect, collaborate, and do their job – from anywhere, on any device.

“We are always looking at new ways to enhance the employee experience and optimize business processes, and Oracle has been a key partner in helping us make that possible,” said Larry Freed, CIO, Overhead Door Corporation. “The new AI and user experience enhancements within Oracle HCM Cloud are powerful innovations that will greatly benefit our employees.”

“HR teams have traditionally had to pick between simplicity and performance when selecting new technologies,” said Holger Muller, VP and Principal Analyst, Constellation Research. “To accelerate innovation, improve productivity, and successfully prepare for the future of work, HR can no longer make this trade-off.