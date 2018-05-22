Oracle continues strong cloud growth: IDC

Khalid Butt

Lahore

Leading analyst firm International Data Corporation (IDC) has recognized the momentum and growth of Oracle Cloud, as its Public Cloud Services Tracker April 2018 finds Oracle gained the most share out of all Enterprise Applications SaaS vendors and grew the fastest out of the top 10 PaaS vendors in the last two calendar years.

Oracle provides its customers with a unique advantage as it is the only company in the world to deliver a complete cloud portfolio, spanning Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS). Today, organizations in 195 countries and territories process more than 55 billion transactions a day through the Oracle Cloud.

“Oracle Cloud is redefining how organizations modernize, innovate and compete,” said Thomas Kurian, president, product development, Oracle. “Regardless of where organizations want to start their cloud journeys, Oracle delivers complete and integrated cloud services that deliver faster innovation and business transformation. We believe that the results from the latest IDC Public Cloud Services Tracker further demonstrate the value Oracle Cloud provides.”

IDC’s Worldwide Semiannual Public Cloud Services Tracker® monitors public cloud services with frequent releases of semiannual revenue estimates. It tracks and details individual public cloud services providers’ historical business performance and forecasts market sizes five years into the future—across 53 geographies and up to 80 discrete market segments.