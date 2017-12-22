Oracle Cloud app at SBKWU

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Sardar Bahadur Khan Women’s University (SBKWU), a leading research and teaching institution in Balochistan, has started to transform its core financial processes with the deployment of Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Cloud and Oracle Planning and Budgeting Cloud. Together they can enable the university to help provide employees real-time access to critical information to help improve the efficiency and consistency of its planning and budgeting processes. Sardar Bahadur Khan Women’s University is committed to providing the highest standard of education to women in Balochistan and to support cultural change in the region. To help support this mission, the university wanted to modernize and automate key business processes and deliver a 360-degree view of critical information in real-time to improve efficiency and improve decision making. These activities were previously not possible with the legacy software used. After deploying the first phase of the Oracle Cloud Applications, university staff now has a comprehensive, end-to-end view of financial performance across the campus – from planning and budgeting through to reporting. The second phase of the project, which sees the implementation of Oracle PeopleSoft Campus Solutions is in process and will be completed by early next year, which canhelp improve service to students, faculty, and staff—including enhanced student admissions and registration, as well as simplified advising and financial aid.