Optimism edges up for Greek economy

Athens

Eight years after the start of the severe debt crisis which brought Greece at the brink of default, optimism edges up for the economy, as financial indexes improve.

However, challenges remain and Greeks must stay committed to fiscal discipline and the reform path after the end of the third bailout this summer to ensure sustainable growth, Greek scholars told Xinhua, echoing recent remarks by the Greek government, international creditors and foreign analysts.

The year 2018 will be one “filled with challenges and important opportunities that Greece should not miss,” Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said during a cabinet meeting earlier this January. After eight years of tough austerity and reforms under bailout programs Greek economy is set to be freed from strict supervision and fully return to capital markets.As European officials also voiced optimism of better days ahead, credit ratings agencies such as Standard & Poor (S&P) which announced the upgrade of Greece’s credit rating a week ago, acknowledged that the economy is on a path to recovery.

“The upgrade reflects Greece’s steadily improving general government finances and gradually recovering economic prospects,” S&P analysts said. Greece ran primary fiscal surpluses over the past two years and exited recession and the positive outlook on Greece reflects the potential for further improvement from the policy and financing environment over the next months, according to the agency’s experts..—Xinhua